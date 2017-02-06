Man Killed in Santa Monica Officer-Involved Shooting
A man was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Santa Monica early Monday, officials said.
The incident was reported about 12:20 a.m. in the 3300 block of Pico Boulevard, just off the 10 Freeway.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was called to assist in the incident involving a California Highway Patrol officer, officials said.
The man was struck by gunfire and taken to a hospital where he died.
No officers were injured during the incident.
No further details have been released.
34.026900 -118.455234