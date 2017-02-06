After Monday’s Storm, Downtown L.A. Rainfall Level Exceeds Normal Precipitation Total for a Full Year

As of Monday, downtown Los Angeles has received more rain than it does on average in a full year.

The National Weather Service on Monday afternoon said the downtown weather station, which is at USC, had recorded 15.44 inches of rain as of 2 p.m.

In a normal “water year,” the site gets 14.93 inches of rain.

The water year begins Oct. 1, at the start of California’s traditional rainy season.

After five years of drought, the state has seen heavy rain and snow this winter. Statewide snowpack in the Sierra Nevada, a crucial source of drinking water, was at 173 percent of normal as of Monday.

By the end of January, nearly half the state was out of drought, according to the federal U.S. Drought Monitor. A year earlier, more than 95 percent of the state was in drought.

Los Angeles County remains in severe to extreme drought, however.