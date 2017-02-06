× Owner of Landmark White House Restaurant in Anaheim ‘Devastated’ Over Destructive Fire

It was in the wee hours Saturday when Bruno Serato got the call: The White House was on fire.

He raced to the scene, where dozens of firefighters were battling the flames. When it was over, he said, much of the landmark Anaheim White House Restaurant had been gutted.

“I gave all my life, all my blood — everything about me was in there for 30 years, and to see that disappear in two hours because of a fire is very, very sad,” said Serato, who broke down as he spoke. “I was devastated.”

Anaheim Fire & Rescue was dispatched to the scene about 4:20 a.m., where crew members found flames and smoke pouring from the roof of the massive structure, a 1909 Colonial-style mansion. Firefighters knocked down the worst of the blaze in half an hour.

