Rain in the Forecast Through Tuesday, Raises Concerns for Mudslides

Rain is in the forecast for much of Monday and into Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

While rainfall rates aren’t expected to be too impressive, steady rain will make for “fairly good” rainfall totals, the weather service reported.

Moderate rainfall is expected through Monday afternoon, and is expected to taper off Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain raises concerns for residents living in recent burn areas and in the Hollywood Hills, where a concrete balcony and foundation fell from a hillside home last week.

This recent storm is not expected to affect local mountain snow, and snow levels will remain high.

Drier and warmer conditions are in the forecast starting Wednesday, but more rain might be in the forecast Thursday, according to the weather service.

