Rapper The Game Sentenced After Assaulting Off-Duty Officer During Basketball Game

Los Angeles rapper, The Game, pleaded no contest on Monday after assaulting an off-duty police officer during a basketball game at a high school in Hollywood, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

Jayceon Terrell Taylor, better known by his stage name The Game, entered a no contest plea to one misdemeanor count each of criminal threats and battery. Taylor also pleaded no contest to one felony count of grand theft.

The 37-year-old was playing in a basketball game March 29, 2015 when he intentionally fouled the officer playing on the opposing team, prosecutors said.

The officer had just stolen the ball from Taylor and scored a basket when Taylor punched him, according to the LADA.

Taylor then threatened to kill the victim as he was getting ejected from the ball game, prosecutors added.

A few weeks after the incident Taylor grabbed and threatened a man filming him being served legal papers outside of his home on April 11, 2015. The rapper also kept the photographer’s camera, according to prosecutors.

Taylor was sentenced to three years of formal probation, 120 hours of community service and 26 anger management counseling sessions.