Santa Monica Middle School Reopens After Potential Norovirus Outbreak Linked to Yosemite Field Trip

A Santa Monica middle school reopened Monday after being ordered closed late last week after a potential norovirus outbreak, officials said.

John Adams Middle School officials on Friday canceled classes and closed the campus for cleaning after dozens of students came down with symptoms akin to norovirus, which typically include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, aches and fever, after a recent science trip to Yosemite National Park.

Principal Steve Richardson wrote in a letter to parents Sunday that the breakout has been addressed “with an abundance of caution and the interest of community safety in mind.”

Classrooms, restrooms and locker rooms were cleaned Friday with special products recommended by public health officials that are known to kill the virus, Richardson said.

