Sunlight Blamed for Igniting Couch Fire at Connecticut Home

A couch fire in a Branford, Connecticut, home over the weekend was apparently ignited in part by sunlight, fire officials said.

Crews were called to a home in Indian Neck after the homeowner reported the building was full of smoke on Saturday morning, according to television station WFSB in Hartford.

When firefighters arrived at the home, they found a small smoldering fire on the couch. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire before it spread.

Investigators said it appears sunlight that came through the rear slider doors was then magnified by a glass ball which had been left on top of the couch.

The refracted light got so warm it caused the couch to erupt in flames, according to the Branford Fire Department.

Officials said thankfully someone was home at the time to smell the smoke or the damage could have been much worse. No one was injured as a result of the fire.