Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live at Best Friends Animal Society in Missions Hills, which is offering $14.00 pet adoptions in Los Angeles from now through Valentine’s Day February 14th.

To become a fan of Best Friends Animal Society on Facebook.

Follow Best Friends on Twitter.

If you have questions, or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732. I will reply as soon as I can.

Thank you for watching!

Gayle