Valentine’s Day Looks With Lulus.com

Fashion Expert George Brescia joined us live with Valentines Fashion for every type of occasion from Lulus.com. We also gave away a $500 gift card to Lulus.com to one lucky KTLA Viewer. LuLus provides amazing looks for fashionably hip at incredibly reasonable prices. For more information you can go to Lulus.com. For more information on George and his book “Change Your Clothes, Change Your Life, Because You Can’t Go Naked”, you can go to his website.