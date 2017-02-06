Videos Capture Bright Green Fireball Streaking Across Night Sky in Midwest

A possible meteor lit up the night sky with a jet of bright green light over much of the Midwest early Monday, with multiple videos capturing the fireball event.

The America Meteor Society said it received at least 185 reports regarding a “fireball event” that was observed around 1:25 a.m. CST in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Iowa, New York, Kentucky, Minnesota and Ontario, Canada.

The apparent meteor was primarily seen streaking across the sky in Illinois and Wisconsin, according to KTLA sister station WITI in Milwaukee.

Some in Wisconsin reported hearing a sonic boom, which is caused when a meteor enters the atmosphere, said NWS meteorologist Sarah Marquardt in Milwaukee.

In Oshkosh, where an officer said he observed a streak of light just east of the city, there were multiple reports of a loud boom, the Police Department confirmed to WITI. One witness in the area told the station that his or her building even started shaking as it passed.

Multiple agencies, including local police departments, posted dash camera video of the bright green light as it flashed across the sky.

COOL VIDEO: UWPD Officer Volkmann captures last night's meteor on his dash cam. This is near the @UWWaismanCenter on the @UWMadison campus. pic.twitter.com/K8Tv5hvXtZ — UW-Madison Police (@UWMadisonPolice) February 6, 2017

Check out this INCREDIBLE video of the #meteor this morning as viewed from a Lisle, IL police car dash cam! Thanks to Lisle PD for sharing! pic.twitter.com/uYELKkBxRO — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 6, 2017

Here's another amazing dash cam video of the meteor this morning, this one courtesy of the @MGPD1895! pic.twitter.com/qH0rVNVJhY — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 6, 2017

Initial speculation regarding the flaming light prompted a flood comments on social media, indicating a range of reaction from fear to excitement, CNN reported.

The American Meteor Society plotted the preliminary trajectory from witness reports, which show the meteor was traveling southwest to northeast and ended its flight on Lake Michigan somewhere in Wisconsin between Sheboygan and Manitowoc.

The organization also posted video of the projected path.

It was unclear if the meteor struck the ground or whether it burned out.

CNN contributed to this story.