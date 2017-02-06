Woman’s Body Found on La Puente Street; Possible Suspect Detained: LASD

Posted 11:28 PM, February 6, 2017, by

A woman’s body was found in La Puente on Monday night, and a possible suspect was detained, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

A woman's body was found on a La Puente street on Feb. 7, 2017. (Credit: KTLA)

A woman’s body was found on a La Puente street on Feb. 7, 2017. (Credit: KTLA)

Deputies responded to the 15300 block of Doublegrove Street at about 9:34 p.m. and found a deceased woman in the street, a sheriff’s official told KTLA. A possible suspect was detained in the area.

Authorities did not say how the woman died.

No other information was immediately released.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this story.