Father Shoots, Kills Suspect After Son Shot by Intruder in San Diego County Home: Sheriff’s Dept.

A homeowner killed an intruder after his son was shot during a home invasion in Lemon Grove early Tuesday morning, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The incident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. in the 2400 block of Edding Drive.

According to investigators, two armed individuals entered the residence and confronted the two occupants. A struggle ensued, and the homeowner's son, 22-year-old Francisco Suarez Jr., was shot and wounded.

Amid the confrontation, the father, identified as 44-year-old Francisco Suarez Sr., opened fire on one of the suspects, killing him, according to a sheriff's news release.

The second assailant managed to get away.

Deputies arrived at the home and found Suarez Jr. in the front yard with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was rushed to a local hospital with apparent non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive, a sheriff's official told KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego.

After rendering first aid on the young man and calling paramedics, the deputies entered the home where they found the uninjured father and the deceased suspect, the release stated.

A motive was not immediately known, but the Sheriff's Department told KWSB that it may have been a robbery, and the home had possibly been targeted.

Authorities have not identified the deceased suspect, who was only described as male, possibly in his early 20s.

A description of the second assailant, also male, was not provided.

Adrian Suarez, Francisco Sr.'s son, rushed to the house after receiving a text from his wounded brother, KSWB reported.

“Who knows what happened internally with [Francisco Suarez Jr.], but I was glad he was able to walk and talk," he said.

Suarez added that his father would act if his children were in any danger, according to KSWB.

The incident is being investigated by the Sheriff's Homicide Detail, the Lemon Grove sub-station, and the Rancho San Diego Station.