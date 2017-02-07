FBI Joins Search for Yolo County Classmates Who Mysteriously Vanished a Month Apart

The FBI has offered a $10,000 reward in the case of two teenage Yolo County boys whose suspicious disappearance late last year has puzzled authorities.

Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios, both 17, were classmates at Cesar Chavez Community School in Woodland, Calif., and were working at a construction training program when they vanished 25 days apart without a trace, according to the FBI.

“Through this investigation, we have determined Elijah’s disappearance is connected to the disappearance of Enrique Rios, and we believe both are suspicious in nature,” Woodland Police Chief Dan Bellini said in a statement.

The boy’s families have launched a desperate search as they seek answers. But as leads run out, the FBI has stepped in and is now assisting the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office and Woodland Police Department in the hunt for the boys.

