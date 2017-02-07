Husband Detained After Woman Fatally Stabbed in Valinda: LASD

Authorities have detained the husband of a woman who was stabbed to death in Valinda, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

Industry Sheriff’s Station responded to a person down call in the 16300 block of Doublegrove Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. Monday and found an unidentified female victim had been stabbed multiple times, according to a sheriff’s news release.

She died at the scene.

The victim’s husband was detained approximately two miles away from the scene; he was taken to the Industry Station “pending further investigation,” the release stated.

He has not been named a suspect in the case, and investigators have not released the man’s name.

Authorities are calling the case an apparent “domestic violence incident.”

No additional details have been released.

Anyone with information about the fatal stabbing is urged to call the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Those who prefer to leave info anonymously can call Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-8477, or by going to the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.