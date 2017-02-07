× Multiple Suspicious Fires Set in Fullerton; Officials Ask for Public’s Help Finding Anyone Responsible

Officials in Fullerton are asking for the public’s help finding anyone responsible for setting several suspicious fires in the city.

Early Tuesday, Fullerton police and fire officials responded to the 1200 block of North Gilbert Street after four trash bins fires were set in the area.

Authorities said they have been investigating 15 suspicious fires in the city since September.

Anyone with information about the blazes can call 714-738-5336 or email khamel@fullertonpd.org. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call

Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855 TIP-OCCS or go to http://www.occrimestoppers.org.