Ontario Egg Farm Facing Animal Cruelty Charges After Thousands of Hens Allegedly Found Living in 'Inhumane' Conditions: Officials

An Ontario egg farm is facing more than four dozen animal cruelty charges after tens of thousands of hens were found living in “inhumane” conditions and laying eggs among dead birds, authorities said.

The San Bernardino County district attorney’s office charged Robert Hohberg and his farm, Hohberg Poultry Ranches, on Tuesday with 39 misdemeanor counts of violating California’s Prevention of Farm Animal Cruelty Act, which requires egg-laying hens to be given enough space to allow them to properly spread their wings without touching other birds or the cage.

Hohberg, 70, and his farm also face 16 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty, according to the criminal complaint. He is scheduled to appear in San Bernardino Superior Court on March 7.

“It’s a very inhumane situation,” Dist. Atty. Mike Ramos said. “If you are going to harm animals here in the Inland Empire, we are going to hold you responsible.”

