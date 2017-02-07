School Bus Carrying Special Education Students Crashes, Overturns in Lancaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was hospitalized and several students were injured after a school bus collided with another vehicle in Lancaster Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred about 7:15 a.m. near the intersection of 20th Street East and East Lancaster Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log.

The bus was traveling eastbound on Lancaster Boulevard and a Cadillac was going northbound on 20th Street East when the two collided in the intersection, CHP Sgt. Brian Robinson said.

The crash caused the school bus to spin out of control and crash into a pole before overturning, Robinson said.

Eight students aboard the bus, along with two advisors and the bus driver all suffered minor injuries in the collision, Robinson said.

A man who was driving the Cadillac suffered major injuries and was taken to a hospital, Robinson said.

The cause of the crash was under investigation, but authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor, Robinson said.