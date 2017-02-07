× Second Storm of the Week Brings More Rain to Southern California

Southern California is in for another day of scattered showers with gusty winds Tuesday, followed by a day of cloudy skies, then another storm later in the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday’s storm will be weaker than Monday’s rain, with the bulk of it expected to soak areas north of Point Conception in Santa Barbara County by Tuesday night, the Weather Service said.

But the storm is expected to bring gusty winds: The California Highway Patrol issued a wind advisory Tuesday morning for the 14 Freeway in Palmdale.

Most rainfall amounts will be less than a quarter-inch Tuesday before skies clear through Thursday, forecasters predicted.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.