Teacher at Riverside Performing Arts High School Arrested on Suspicion of Having Inappropriate Relationship With Female Student

A former teacher at a Riverside high school has been arrested on suspicion of having an inappropriate relationship with a female student, officials said Tuesday.

Camryn Zelinger, 32, was arrested at Encore High School for the Arts, where she worked, on Monday.

The victim had previously told Riverside Police Department officers that the relationship had been going on for a “few months, police said in a news release.

Zelinger apparently was having “inappropriate physical contact and communications” with the student, police said.

She was booked into jail on suspicion of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor and annoying or molesting a child under 18 years of age.

Police said officials at the high school have been cooperative in the investigation. School officials told police that Zelinger no longer works there.

According to a LinkedIn profile for a person named Camryn Zelinger, she had previously worked at the Orange County School of the Arts. She also worked at Lola Mae Performing Arts and acted at Chance Theater in Anaheim.

Anyone with information about the investigation Cana call 951-353-7121 or 951-353-7950.