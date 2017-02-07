Every Tuesday this month is Theme Park Tuesday! This Tuesday, we gave away a family 4 pack of 1 day 1 park tickets to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure plus Disneyland Ambassador Alexa Garcia along with Mickey Mouse joined us live to tell us all about Disneyland’s Main Street Parade that’s back at Disneyland. The nightly parades are scheduled through Sunday, June 18. For more information, visit their website.
Theme Park Tuesday With Disneyland
