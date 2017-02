Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You can see Amy in the sixth and final installment of the "Comedy Invasion" series at the Japanese American Museum in Little Tokyo on Sunday February 26th at 7:30pm. The six part series kicks off Friday February 10th with comedian Paul Kim.

For tickets and more information visit the Comedy Invasion website.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on February 8th, 2017.