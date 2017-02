Los Angeles police were pursuing a white vehicle in South Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The driver was seen driving at high speeds through residential neighborhoods near 76th Street and Van Ness Avenue around 3:45 p.m.

The man was taken into custody after crashing into two other vehicles. Numerous police officers rescued the victim of one overturned black car.

The driver was stuck in her car for about ten minutes before officers were able to remove her from the vehicle.