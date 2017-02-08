BREAKING: Authorities in Pursuit of Vehicle in San Fernando Valley

‘I Know They Are Going to Die,’ Says L.A. County Foster Father Who Only Takes in Terminally Ill Children

February 8, 2017

The children were going to die.

“I know she can’t hear, can’t see, but I always talk to her,” Bzeek says of the bedridden 6-year-old girl he’s currently caring for. “I’m always holding her, playing with her, touching her. … She has feelings. She has a soul. She’s a human being.” (Credit: Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Mohamed Bzeek knew that. But in his more than two decades as a foster father, he took them in anyway — the sickest of the sick in Los Angeles County’s sprawling foster care system.

He has buried about 10 children. Some died in his arms.

Now, Bzeek spends long days and sleepless nights caring for a bedridden 6-year-old foster girl with a rare brain defect. She’s blind and deaf. She has daily seizures. Her arms and legs are paralyzed.

