Los Angeles County Public Works crews repaired numerous potholes across Los Angeles on Wednesday after local roads received damage from January rain storms. Kareen Wynter reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on Feb. 8, 2017.
L.A. County Public Works Repairs Pothole After Rain Storms
-
Powerful Storm System to Bring Potentially Heavy Rain to Southern California Thursday and Friday
-
Central Coast Storm Leads to Flooding, Wet Commute in L.A.
-
Pair of Storms Expected to Bring More Wet Weather to SoCal
-
Powerful Storm Barreling Through SoCal Prompts Flash Flood Watches, Dangerous Driving Conditions
-
Two Storms Expected to Bring Rain, Possible Thunderstorms to SoCal; Snow Could Impact Travel
-
-
Second in Series of Storms Brings More Rain, Lower Snow Levels to SoCal; Flooding Causes Road Issues
-
Strong Winds, Rain to Sweep Across SoCal Thursday Into Friday; Flash-Flood Watches Issued
-
Mixed Weather Bag Brings Red Flag Warnings, Freezing Temps, Chance of Rain to SoCal
-
After Monday’s Storm, Downtown L.A. Rainfall Level Exceeds Normal Precipitation Total for a Full Water Year
-
‘Atmospheric River’ to Bring Lots of Rain, Snow to California Beginning This Weekend
-
-
Heavy Snowfall Prompts Avalanche Risk in Wrightwood Area of Angeles National Forest
-
With More Rain in the Forecast, L.A.’s Wettest Month in Years Will Continue Through to New Year’s Eve
-
As SoCal Looks to Dry Out, ‘Impressive’ Rainfall Totals Are Tallied and Snow Covers Mountains