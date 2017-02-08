Man Arrested in Connection With Tire Slashing Spree in Valley Glen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a tire slashing spree that left more than 20 cars damaged in Valley Glen, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Shai Igvi, 33, of Van Nuys, has placed under arrest on suspicion of felony vandalism.

Igvi was caught on camera allegedly slashing the tires of multiple vehicles parked on the streets of the 5700 blocks of Woodman Avenue and Mammoth Avenues early Monday morning.

Residents in the area said cars on Hatteras and Collins streets also has their tires slashed.

Igvi could face eight years in prison if convicted, according to police.