Marriage rates among millenials are lower than any other generation, but getting hitched later in life could mean there are more assets to protect after wedded bliss. In this Money Smart, our Glen Walker is getting fixed up with a lawyer who's drafting more prenups for the 18-35 year olds than ever before.

Glen Walker reports on the KTLA5 News at 11PM on February 7, 2017.