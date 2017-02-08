O.C. Animal Care Investigating After Death of Sick Puppies Sold at Local Pet Shop

Posted 3:32 PM, February 8, 2017, by

Orange County Animal control personnel are investigating on Wednesday following the death of two puppies suffering from Parvovirus that died after being sold to families from a local pet shop. Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on Feb. 8, 2017.