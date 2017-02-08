× O.C. Man Charged With Elder Abuse, Forgery After Stealing Over $500,000 From 95-Year-Old Woman With Dementia

A man was charged with financial elder abuse and forgery after stealing over $500,000 from a 95-year-old woman with dementia living in a senior care facility, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s office.

Thomas Chapman Hood, 68, was charged with 19 felony counts of forgery, one felony count of first degree residential burglary to commit larceny and financial elder abuse, and one felony count of theft from an elder, with sentencing enhancement allegations for non- accomplices being present during residential burglary, aggravated white collar crime over $500,000, and property loss of over $200,000, OCDA said in a press release.

Hood was employed as a part-time assistant to the trustee of the 95-year-old’s bank accounts and worked from the home office of the trustee’s secretary in Orange, prosecutors said.

Hood allegedly stole the check books from the home office on March 1, 2015 while the secretary and homeowner were in the other room, according to prosecutors.

The secretary and trustee did not authorize Hood to use the check books of the 95-year-old, identified as Jane Doe in a press release.