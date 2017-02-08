Palmdale Woman Sought in Connection With Fleeing Double Fatal Crash: CHP

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who allegedly fled the scene of a fatal crash that happened over the weekend in Littlerock.

The fatal crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday on Palmdale Boulevard, west of 130th Street East. According to the California Highway Patrol, Samantha Lozano was behind the wheel of a 1999 Infinity G20 which drove onto a dirt shoulder and crashed into a wooden utility pole.

The car flipped over and ejected four passengers.

Two people died from their injuries, the CHP said. Lozano was traveling at an unknown rate of speed.

Lozano fled the scene and is currently being sought by the Antelope Valley California Highway Patrol.

Anyone with information on Lozano’s whereabouts was asked to contact Officer Hider at 661-948-8541 or at v.hider@chp.ca.gov.