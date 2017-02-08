× SoCal Gas Settles AQMD Lawsuit Over Aliso Canyon Leak, Agrees to Pay $8.5 Million

Southern California Gas Co. will pay $8.5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by air quality regulators over the nearly four-month Aliso Canyon gas leak and will fund a study of potential community health impacts.

Under a settlement signed Wednesday with the South Coast Air Quality Management District, the utility will pay $5.65 million in emissions penalties, $1.6 million to reimburse the agency for air-monitoring costs and $250,000 for its legal fees.

The agreement dedicates $1 million to the air district-sponsored health study.

The gas company’s Aliso Canyon storage facility above the Porter Ranch neighborhood of Los Angeles has been shut down since a well blowout in late October 2015 resulted in the worst methane leak in U.S. history.

