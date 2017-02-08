Star Wars Land Opening at Disneyland Set for 2019

Star Wars fans who have been itching to see the new Star Wars land open at Disneyland will have to wait a bit longer.

In an earnings report Tuesday, Walt Disney Co. president and chief executive Bob Iger announced that the 14-acre expansion based on the blockbuster movie franchise will open in 2019 in both Walt Disney World in Orlando and the park in Anaheim. He did not offer more details about the opening date.

Construction of the new $1-billion expansion at Disneyland began in April and is expected to feature two attractions, including a ride that lets visitors pilot the Millennium Falcon, the spaceship flown by Han Solo in the movies.

Disneyland closed several attractions at Frontierland to make way for construction of the new land. Artist renderings of the new expansion depict the Millennium Falcon at a docking bay, surrounded by a forest, rock spires and futuristic buildings and landing pads.

