UC Irvine Police Hunt Suspect Accused of Stealing Wallets, Purses From Campus Library

Police at UC Irvine on Friday said they are searching for a man they believe is tied to a string of purse and wallet thefts in the campus’ main library.

Authorities are looking for information that could lead them to a man in his 20s seen on security footage stealing unattended personal items in Langson Library, according to a statement from the UC Irvine Police Department. The person subsequently used stolen credit cards to make a number of purchases at nearby businesses, officers said.

The suspect is described as a clean-shaven Asian man in his 20s, with black hair parted on one side and a thin build. He has been seen wearing slightly tinted eyeglasses, police said.

Anyone with additional information about the crimes or suspect can call UCI Police at 949-824-5223.