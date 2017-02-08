UC Irvine Police Hunt Suspect Accused of Stealing Wallets, Purses From Campus Library

Police at UC Irvine on Friday said they are searching for a man they believe is tied to a string of purse and wallet thefts in the campus’ main library.

UC Irvine Police released a composite image on Feb. 8, 2017, of the suspect in a string of wallet thefts at the campus library.

Authorities are looking for information that could lead them to a man in his 20s seen on security footage stealing unattended personal items in Langson Library, according to a statement from the UC Irvine Police Department. The person subsequently used stolen credit cards to make a number of purchases at nearby businesses, officers said.

The suspect is described as a clean-shaven Asian man in his 20s, with black hair parted on one side and a thin build. He has been seen wearing slightly tinted eyeglasses, police said.

Anyone with additional information about the crimes or suspect can call UCI Police at 949-824-5223.