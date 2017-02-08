Video Shows San Rafael Home Toppling Over After Landslide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A police officer in San Rafael captured the moment a home toppled over Tuesday morning after it was damaged in a landslide.

The two-story Northern California home had been inundated by a wall of mud that crashed through the walls and snapped support beams, CNN reported.

The home’s foundation was also compromised because of the landslide, prompting the homeowner to get everyone out of the house.

In the video, creaking sounds can be heard as the home slowly tilts to one side then crashes down several feet.

No one was injured in the incident, according to CNN.

Two neighboring homes have now been deemed unsafe by officials.