1 Dead Following Car-to-Car Shooting in Downtown L.A.; Police Hunt Suspect Who Fled on Foot

A man was killed Thursday evening in downtown Los Angeles following a car-to-car shooting, authorities said.

Officers were still searching for the suspect into the night, according to Los Angeles Police Department Public Information Officer Liliana Preciado. Officers originally responded to the scene at the intersection of Mateo and Bay streets around 5:30 p.m., she said.

The victim has only been identified as a Hispanic man in his 50s.

Two cars were left at the scene, both the suspect and victim’s, as the suspect fled on foot, police said. The suspect’s car appeared to be a newer model Dodge Charger, aerial footage showed.

No further details were immediately available.

