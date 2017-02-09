64-Year-Old Woman Injured After Hit-and-Run Bicycle Crash in Glendale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Glendale police are investigating on Thursday after a 64-year-old woman was seriously injured during a hit-and-run bicycle crash.

The woman was struck while walking in crosswalk on Tuesday around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Brand Boulevard and Caruso Avenue near The Americana shopping complex, according to the Glendale Police Department.

The bicyclist was traveling southbound on Brand Boulevard when he failed to stop a red light and collided with the victim, police said.

The woman fell and hit her head on the asphalt causing significant head and facial injuries.

"We saw a lot of commotion, people were outside on the sidewalk. If you are the person then you should turn yourself in because that lady has a family and stuff like that," said Darrin Resman, a witness to the crash.

The bicyclist fled the scene after the accident, police said.

"With the force that this collision occurred there is no way that the bicyclist wouldn't have known," said Sgt. Robert William. "So it was an intentional act to flee the scene."

The man was last seen wearing a dark jacket. Anyone with information is asked to the Glendale Police Department at 818-548-4911.