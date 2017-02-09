8-Year-Old Hospitalized After Gunfire Erupts in Apple Valley Neighborhood

An 8-year-old was hospitalized after gunfire erupted in an Apple Valley neighborhood Wednesday evening.

The shooting was reported about 8:39 p.m. and left unidentified 8-year-old injured, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Cindy Bachman said.

Someone had apparently exited a vehicle and opened fire near the victim’s home in the 15800 block of Rancherias Road, Victor Valley News reported.

It was unclear if the victim was struck by the gunfire or was injured by other debris or broken glass resulting from the shooting, Bachman said.

Video from the scene showed the victim being taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

The victim’s condition was not released.

Video appeared to show the injured 8-year-old sitting up and talking to emergency personnel while in the ambulance.

No description of the shooter was available.

