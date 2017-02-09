Anaheim Police Search for Armed Male After Stolen Vehicle Rams Patrol Car; 4 People Detained

A armed male individual who assaulted an officer and fled from a stolen car is the subject of a search in Anaheim Thursday afternoon, police said.

A patrol vehicle was rammed by the stolen vehicle, according to Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Daron Wyatt. No officers were injured.

The “suspect” was contained in the Santa Ana River riverbed east of Imperial Highway, the Police Department stated on Twitter just after 1:30 p.m.

Three females and a male from the vehicle were detained, but one person remained outstanding, a second tweet said. Police tweeted an image of an apparent Chrysler minivan or SUV that had collided with a patrol vehicle and another car.

APD searching for suspect who assaulted officer and fled from stolen car. Suspect contained in Santa Ana riverbed east of Imperial #anaheim pic.twitter.com/VWp8N0KfLH — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) February 9, 2017

The male being sought is believed to be armed and dangerous, Wyatt said.

The public is urged to avoid the area.

No other information about the incident that led to the search was immediately available.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this article.