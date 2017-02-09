Celebrating Frank’s Birthday With Shake Shack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In celebration of Frank Buckley’s birthday, Shake Shack in Hollywood joined us with burgers and some of their new seasonal menu items: the BBQ ShackMeister Burger Cheeseburger topped with crispy ShackMeister Ale-marinated shallots and Shack BBQ sauce, the BBQ Chick'n Shack, a crispy chicken breast with Shack BBQ sauce and pickles and their BBQ Bacon Cheese Fries, Crinkle-cut fries topped with all-natural smoked Niman Ranch bacon, Shack BBQ Sauce and cheese sauce. Shake Shack has locations in Century City, Glendale, Hollywood and West Hollywood. For more information, you can go to their website or follow them on facebook or twitter.