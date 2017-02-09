Police: ‘Elderly’ Woman Injured in Robbery at Long Beach Home; Attacker Sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman described as "elderly" was hospitalized after a robbery at her residence in Long Beach Thursday morning, police said.

Officers responded to a panic alarm that went off at a home in the 3700 block of Pacific Avenue around 7:25 a.m. and determined a robbery occurred at the location, according to Long Beach Police Department spokeswoman Marlene Arrona.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries that appeared to be non-life threatening, she said. Authorities did not immediately release the woman's age, but a neighbor told KTLA the victim had just turned 90 years old.

A search was underway in the area for the suspected robber, described only as male.

Investigators are working to determine whether the incident is related to a recent series of robberies and a sexual assault at a senior housing facility in the city, according to Arrona.

Between Feb. 2 and Feb. 5, four female victims have reported similar crimes occurring in the same senior housing complex near Atlantic Avenue and Via Carmelitos, Long Beach police said in a news release on Wednesday. The women's ages range between 63 and 95.

In most of the cases, a man knocked on the door, forced his way into the residence and physically assaulted the victims before stealing items from them, the release stated. The theft included cell phones, purses and cash.

One victim was walking near the complex when she was robbed, according to police.

In the most recent of those incidents, the robber sexually assaulted the victim, then fled with cash, the release stated. The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Thursday's crimes occurred about a 1 1/2 miles away from the senior housing complex.

Anyone with information about any of the robberies can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, or by going to the website http://www.LACrimeStoppers.org.

