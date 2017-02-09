Free Gardening Classes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live at Pasadena to preview the Armstrong Garden Centers FREE Community Gardening Classes. California gardeners of all skill levels are invited. Classes are held at all store, except the Irvine outlet. No registration required for these classes.

Armstrong Garden Centers scheduled workshops for February 2017:

*Saturday, February 11 at 9:00 a.m. – Orchids – Orchids add beauty and elegance to any home. Learn how easy taking care of orchids can be from Armstrong’s gardening team.

*Saturday, February 18 at 9:00 a.m. – Gardening for Beginners – The mission of Armstrong Garden Centers is to take the guesswork out of gardening. Class participants will learn the basics and gain the confidence to grow anything.

Also, Armstrong Garden Centers is hosting a career fair Wednesday, February 15 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at its San Juan Capistrano location. Interviews will take place in the store at 32382 Del Obispo Street, Suite D with Armstrong’s human resources team. Positions available include management trainee, retail sales with horticulture background, visual merchandiser, cashier and store maintenance and more.

If you have questions, or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732. I will reply as soon as I can.

Thank you for watching!

Gayle