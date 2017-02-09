BREAKING: Appellate Court Refuses to Reinstate Trump’s Travel Ban

Hiker Reunited With Dog He Was Forced to Leave Behind After Injury on Mt. Baldy

Posted 4:02 PM, February 9, 2017, by

A hiker who was forced to leave behind his dog after an avalanche on Mt. Baldy was reunited with the beloved pet thanks to a Orange County couple. Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on Feb. 10, 2017.