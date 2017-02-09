Loma Linda Father Sentenced for Abusing 1-Month-Old Son Who Suffered ‘Catastrophic Brain Injury’: Authorities

A Loma Linda father who had been accused of abusing his 1-month-old son into a coma was sentenced on Wednesday to 11 years in prison, according to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office.

Christian Tressa’s infant son suffered a “catastrophic brain injury” and fell into a coma after an incident at the family’s home in the 11100 block of San Mateo Drive on Jan. 24, 2016, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said at the time.

Tressa, then 23, was watching the baby and his 1-year-old son when the infant allegedly fell from a rocking bassinet, which had been placed on top of an ottoman.

The next morning, the baby had a visible bruise on his face, prompting Tressa to call the child’s mother. She wanted to take the baby to the hospital, but Tressa objected at first, according to the release.

The parents eventually took the baby to Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital later that afternoon, where doctors determined the child had a brain injury that resulted in him falling into a coma, authorities said.

He was found to have “severe, multiple injuries,” that were “inconsistent with a fall from a short distance,” a sheriff’s news release stated.

Tressa was arrested on suspicion of felony child abuse involving great bodily injury resulting in a comatose state.

No other details about the case were immediately provided by the DA’s office.