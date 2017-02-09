× Man Charged With Animal Cruelty After Allegedly Throwing Dog Off 145-Foot Cliff Twice: L.A. County DA

A 21-year-old man has been charged after allegedly throwing his female pit bull mix down the edge of a hill twice in the East L.A. area, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Andres Spancky Raya pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of cruelty to an animal on Wednesday in connection to two incidents in September 2016, according to a DA’s news release.

On Sept. 26 and 28, Raya allegedly threw the dog, named Mary Jane, from a cliff in the 1300 block of Luella Drive to a ravine 145 below, the release stated.

He was remanded into custody at his arraignment after probation was revoked in the case, according to the release. His bail was set at $65,000.

Raya faces a possible maximum sentence of three years and eight months in jail if convicted on the charges, prosecutors said.

He is due back in court on Feb. 23.

The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is investigating the case.