Protests Erupt in Downtown L.A. Following Reports of Immigration Raids at Homes in L.A., San Bernardino and Ventura Counties

While immigration advocates say more than 100 people were detained Thursday as Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials conducted home raids across three Southern California counties, the federal agency insists its operations were “routine” and not part of President Donald Trump’s unprecedented immigration crackdown.

ICE officials have yet to release detailed information on how many people the agency arrested Thursday and where they were taken into custody, only stating that the activities were “targeted and lead driven, prioritizing individuals who pose a risk to our communities,” according to ICE spokesperson Lori Haley.

“Examples would include known street gang members, child sex offenders, and deportable foreign nationals with significant drug trafficking convictions,” she said in an email. “To that end, ICE’s routine immigration enforcement actions are ongoing.”

According to Jorge-Mario Cabrera, communication director for the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of L.A., the organization’s attorneys confirmed there is a list of more than 100 people being detained at the ICE processing center in downtown Los Angeles.

Immigration raids were carried out at homes in Santa Paula, Oxnard, Van Nuys, Downey and San Bernardino, with those detained being either people with deportation orders but no criminal background and family members of those sought who were home during the raids and told officials they lacked documentation, Cabrera said. When ICE agents conduct home raids, residents are not required to open the door if the person they are looking for is not home.

Advocates say one man was detained while working at a Target in the San Fernando Valley, while an L.A. police official said the department was not aware of ICE raids taking place Thursday in that area, according to the Los Angeles Times. Roughly 60 of those taken in were Mexican nationals, the newspaper reported.

Immigration advocates and supporters gathered at multiple locations in downtown L.A. to protest ICE’s reported actions.

