Thursday Tee Time- Omni La Costa Resort & Spa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In today’s Thursday Tee time, we featured the Champions Course and the Legends Course at Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad . Omni La Costa Resort & Spa has been synonymous with the top echelon of golf for more than 40 years, having hosted numerous PGA Tour and LPGA events. Since it opened in the coastal foothills north of San Diego, La Costa Resort & Spa has a long, distinguished history with the greatest players in golf with a distinguished list of winners including legends from various eras, from Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player to Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. We also gave away a prize package to the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa. It included a one night stay, a round of golf for 2 and dinner at their onsite steakhouse Bob’s Steak and Chophouse. For more information, visit their website.