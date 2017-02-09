× Valinda Man Charged With Stabbing, Killing His Wife

A man was charged on Thursday with fatally stabbing his wife in their home, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

Ricky Ramos Jr., 32, was charged with one count of murder including a special allegation that he personally used a dangerous and deadly weapon, a knife, during the commission of the crime.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 16300 block of Doublegrove Street in the Valinda area of the San Gabriel Valley Feb. 6, when they found Socorro Munoz suffering from stab wounds, prosecutors said.

They performed life-saving measures on the 28-year-old victim, but she died at the scene, according to a press release. The Sheriff’s Department had initially identified her as Socorro Ramos.

The couple has a child who was not inside the home at the time of the incident, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Ramos was later arrested on suspicion of the killing, prosecutors said.

He was scheduled to be arraigned in Pomona on Thursday afternoon, when prosecutors plan to ask for a $2.02 million bail.

Ramos faces 26 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged.