After Battering the North, Rains Move Into Southern California

A new storm moved into Southern California on Friday, bringing with it light but sustained rain.

Showers should continue through Friday night and Saturday morning. The storm will then move out, and the weekend should be marked by partly cloud skies, according to the National Weather Service.

But another storm could move in by next Thursday night.

Thanks to a wet winter, downtown Los Angeles already has recorded 15.7 inches of rain since the Oct. 1 start of the water year, exceeding its annual rainfall total with the season far from over.

