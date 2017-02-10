Ask the Doc: My Cat Has Started to Relieve Himself in My Bathroom Sink. What’s Going On?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Renowned veterinarian, author, and celebrity spokesperson Karen “Doc” Halligan and the Chief Veterinary Officer of The Lucy Pet Foundation joined us live with to answer viewer questions on how to keep your pets happy and healthy. The Lucy Pet Foundation Spay and Neuter Bus will be at Vallarta Supermarkets in Pacoima on Fri, Feb 10 from 10-2 (10175 N San Fernando Rd) and Food 4 Less in Wilmington Sat Feb 11 from 10-2 (336 W Anaheim St). For more information, click HERE.