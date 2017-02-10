Damage to Dam’s Spillway Worsens as Officials Consider Emergency Measures at 96%-Full Lake Oroville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As storm runoff poured into fast rising Lake Oroville on Thursday, the state resumed releases down the reservoir’s damaged spillway, creating dramatic scenes of muddy torrents gushing over the concrete chute.

The releases tore a larger hole in the spillway and jumped over the structure, creating an instant waterfall.

“These pictures are dramatic and they will continue to change and be dramatic,” William Croyle, acting director of the California Department of Water Resources, said at an evening news briefing.

“As we upped the flows … that’s further eroding around the lower part of the spillway and the spillway itself. That’s not a surprise to us,” he added.

Oroville Dam is sound and DWR is managing all risks. Emergency spillway may be needed. @CALFIRE_ButteCo @ButteSheriff @CountyofButte pic.twitter.com/r3wm1yGssh — CA - DWR (@CA_DWR) February 10, 2017