Driver Dies After Big Rig Goes Over Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel Amid Gusty Winds

The driver of a tractor trailer that went over the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel in Virginia Thursday afternoon has died.

The incident happened around noon on the Eastern Shore side of the bridge, WTKR reported.

The driver was transported by a Navy helicopter to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, according to Dale Gauding with Sentara. According to Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel spokesman Tom Anderson, the driver died on his way to the hospital.

Around noon Thursday morning, the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel was operating with level one wind restriction because winds were in excess of 40 miles per hour.

Anderson said the tractor trailer is submerged two miles away from the bridge. Virginia Beach Police and Virginia Beach Fire were unable to respond to the incident due to sea conditions.